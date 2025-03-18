HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Curfew in Nagpur after violence over Aurangzeb tomb

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
09:49
image
A curfew has been imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's tomb.
 
According to the official order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
 
The curfew applies to police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar. 
 
As stated in the order, on March 17, around 200 to 250 members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal gathered near the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal, Nagpur, to support removing Aurangzeb's grave. The protesters raised slogans demanding the grave's removal and displayed a symbolic green cloth filled with cow dung cakes.
 
Later, at 7:30 pm, around 80 to 100 people reportedly gathered in Bhaldarpura, creating tension and disrupting law and order. The order notes that the gathering caused distress to the public and affected the movement of people on the roads.
 
The order stated that the police have imposed a "communication ban (curfew)" in affected areas under Section 163 to prevent further incidents and maintain peace.
 
"During the lockdown period, no person should go out of the house for any reason other than medical reasons, nor should more than five people gather inside it. Also, orders are passed to prohibit spreading any kind of rumour, prohibiting doing all such acts," the order read. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bangladesh slams Gabbard's Islamic caliphate remarks
LIVE! Bangladesh slams Gabbard's Islamic caliphate remarks

How rumours of burning of holy book fuelled Nagpur violence
How rumours of burning of holy book fuelled Nagpur violence

Violence erupted in central Nagpur at around 7.30 pm om Monday with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing outfit for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, leaving...

Quiz: How well you know Sunita Williams?
Quiz: How well you know Sunita Williams?

Are you a news junkie? Syed Firdaus Ashraf puts your knowledge to the test...

'India Has Missed Every Bus'
'India Has Missed Every Bus'

'We don't know which bus is coming next. I know for sure whatever bus comes next, it will miss that too.'

'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'
'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'

'BSP will remain a player, but only a marginal player, as long as the BJP is extremely dominant in North India politics.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD