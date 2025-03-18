HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Chhattisgarh scribe killed for reporting road construction irregularities: Police

Tue, 18 March 2025
Mukesh Chandrakar/File image
Freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was killed for reporting irregularities in road construction work in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district and the murder was planned by a contractor along with his two brothers and a supervisor, as per a charge sheet filed on Tuesday. 

To mislead the police, the accused dumped the journalist's body into a septic tank and covered it with a fresh concrete slab. 

The 1,200-page charge sheet was filed in a court in Bijapur district. 

It named contractor Suresh Chandrakar, (his brothers) Ritesh Chandrakar and Dinesh Chandrakar, and Mahendra Ramteke, Bijapur additional superintendent of police Mayank Gurjar said. 

Suresh Chandrakar was the main accused who planned the journalist's murder after he reported irregularities in the Nelasnar-Mirthur-Gangaloor road construction work executed by Suresh and his associates, the police said. 

The four accused were charged under Sections 103 (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 61 (criminal conspiracy), 239 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform), and 249 (harbouring offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said Gurjar, heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT). 

Gurjar said the digital and physical evidence was carefully examined during the investigation and included in the case diary. 

"We will try to ensure that all four accused get the harshest punishment from the court," he added. -- PTI

