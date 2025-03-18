HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bangladesh slams Gabbard's Islamic caliphate remarks

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
10:00
PM Modi with Tulsi Gabbard
PM Modi with Tulsi Gabbard
The interim government of Professor Muhammad Yunus refuted US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard's remarks on the alleged persecution of minority communities in Bangladesh saying her comments were not based on any evidence or specific allegations. 

"They (Gabbard's comments) paint an entire nation with a broad and unjustified brush," the chief adviser's office said on a verified Facebook post at around midnight Monday. 

It said Gabbard's statement in an Indian TV channel was "misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism". 

The US spy chief, now in India, earlier on Monday said the longtime unfortunate persecution, killing, and abuse of religious minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and others has been a major area of concern for the US government and President Trump and his administration." 

In an interview with the TV channel, Gabbard alleged "persecution and killing" of religious minorities in Bangladesh and that "the threat of Islamic terrorists" in the country was "rooted" in the "ideology and objective" to "rule and govern with an Islamist caliphate".

She said,  "The talks are just beginning between President Trump's new cabinet coming in and the Government of Bangladesh, but this continues to remain a central focus area of concern".

But the chief adviser's office said groundlessly linking Bangladesh to the idea of an "Islamist caliphate" undermined the hard work of countless Bangladeshis and their friends and partners around the world who were committed to peace, stability, and progress.

It said Bangladesh  strongly condemns any efforts to link the country to any form of "Islamist caliphate'".

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sunita Williams closes hatches to leave space station
LIVE! Sunita Williams closes hatches to leave space station

How rumours of burning of holy book fuelled Nagpur violence
How rumours of burning of holy book fuelled Nagpur violence

Violence erupted in central Nagpur at around 7.30 pm om Monday with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing outfit for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, leaving...

Quiz: How well you know Sunita Williams?
Quiz: How well you know Sunita Williams?

Are you a news junkie? Syed Firdaus Ashraf puts your knowledge to the test...

'India Has Missed Every Bus'
'India Has Missed Every Bus'

'We don't know which bus is coming next. I know for sure whatever bus comes next, it will miss that too.'

'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'
'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'

'BSP will remain a player, but only a marginal player, as long as the BJP is extremely dominant in North India politics.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD