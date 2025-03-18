HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Army officer found dead in Ranchi's housing complex

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
18:59
image
A 48-year-old Lieutenant Colonel rank army officer was found dead in the parking area of a housing colony in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Tuesday, the police said. 

The incident occurred in the Khelgaon housing complex under the Khelgaon Police Station limits, an official said. 

The deceased, identified as Diwakar Kumar, was posted at Station Headquarters in Ranchi, the police officer said, adding that he hailed from Bihar's Muzaffarpur. 

"Prima facie, it appears that the officer fell from the terrace of an eight-storey building in the complex. We are investigating whether he fell accidentally or jumped from the terrace in a suicide attempt," Khelgaon police station in-charge Gajesh Kumar said. 

According to family members of Diwakar, he was under medication for depression-related issues, Kumar said. 

"He went to the terrace after dinner on Monday night and his body was spotted by a neighbour this morning," he said. 

Kumar also said that the army officer's body had been sent to Ranchi's RIMS for post-mortem examinations. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC judges' delegation to visit Manipur camps on Mar 22
LIVE! SC judges' delegation to visit Manipur camps on Mar 22

Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space
Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space

The spacecraft, Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Dragon, will splash down off the coast of the American state of Florida around 3:27 am IST Wednesday.

SC to examine Lokpal's jurisdiction over HC judges
SC to examine Lokpal's jurisdiction over HC judges

The Supreme Court of India will examine the jurisdiction of the Lokpal, India's anti-corruption ombudsman, in entertaining complaints against sitting high court judges. The court is considering a suo motu proceeding initiated over the...

HC rejects Delhi minister Mishra's plea to stay trial
HC rejects Delhi minister Mishra's plea to stay trial

The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the trial court proceedings against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra for allegedly posting objectionable tweets during the 2020 assembly elections. The court rejected Mishra's plea challenging a...

No central data on Maha Kumbh stampede casualties: Govt
No central data on Maha Kumbh stampede casualties: Govt

The Indian government has informed the Lok Sabha that it does not maintain data on casualties and injured victims from the Maha Kumbh stampede, as "public order" and "police" are state subjects. The Union Minister of State for Home,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD