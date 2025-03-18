Army officer found dead in Ranchi's housing complex

18:59





The incident occurred in the Khelgaon housing complex under the Khelgaon Police Station limits, an official said.





The deceased, identified as Diwakar Kumar, was posted at Station Headquarters in Ranchi, the police officer said, adding that he hailed from Bihar's Muzaffarpur.





"Prima facie, it appears that the officer fell from the terrace of an eight-storey building in the complex. We are investigating whether he fell accidentally or jumped from the terrace in a suicide attempt," Khelgaon police station in-charge Gajesh Kumar said.





According to family members of Diwakar, he was under medication for depression-related issues, Kumar said.





"He went to the terrace after dinner on Monday night and his body was spotted by a neighbour this morning," he said.





Kumar also said that the army officer's body had been sent to Ranchi's RIMS for post-mortem examinations. -- PTI

