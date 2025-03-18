HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Activist questions clean chit to Karnataka CM and family in MUDA case

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
22:46
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Activist Snehamayi Krishna on Tuesday informed the special court for MPs and MLAs here that the report submitted by the Lokayukta investigating officer in the MUDA site allotment case lacked clarity.     

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, her brother and the seller of land in Kesare village in Mysuru, Devaraju are accused in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.     

Parvathi is accused of receiving 14 compensatory sites (plots) in Mysuru's upmarket area in lieu of the acquisition of three acres and 16 guntas of land in Kesare village.     

The IO had given a clean chit to chief minister and his family, stating that there were no incriminating materials available against the accused.   

However, Krishna argued in the court that while the IO reported evidence against the four accused, he has pointed out that the MUDA incurred losses due to the allotment of compensatory sites.

The complainant has submitted that as per column No 14 of the final report, clear findings is given by the investigating officer that there are no incriminating materials available against accused No 1 to 4. 

"However, in column No 17 it is submitted by the IO that a loss has been caused to MUDA with respect to allotment of compensatory sites with a ratio of 50:50 to accused No 2 and others by the then commissioner of MUDA Mr Natesh and also his predecessors in office," the court noted in its daily status report.     

It further said, "By pointing out the same, the complainant has submitted that there is no clarity in the final report which is place before this court." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Trump dials Putin for Ukraine ceasefire: White House
Trump dials Putin for Ukraine ceasefire: White House

Trump has made clear his intention to mediate a resolution between the two nations, emphasising the need for a swift de-escalation of violence.

LIVE! DRI, ATS seize 100 kg gold, cash from Ahmedabad flat
LIVE! DRI, ATS seize 100 kg gold, cash from Ahmedabad flat

Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space
Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space

The spacecraft, Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Dragon, will splash down off the coast of the American state of Florida around 3:27 am IST Wednesday.

User fee hike: Flying from Mumbai to get costlier
User fee hike: Flying from Mumbai to get costlier

Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) has proposed a significant increase in User Development Fee (UDF) for international passengers, while domestic passengers will be charged a UDF for the first time. However, MIAL also proposed a 35%...

B'desh court freezes 31 bank accounts linked to Hasina
B'desh court freezes 31 bank accounts linked to Hasina

A Dhaka court has ordered the freezing of 31 bank accounts linked to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her family members and their associates over corruption allegations. The accounts, holding a total of Tk 394.6 crore (INR 281.2...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD