Wholesale price inflation inches up to 2.38% in Feb

Mon, 17 March 2025
14:51
Wholesale price inflation marginally rose to 2.38 per cent in February due to expensive manufactured food items like vegetables oil and beverages, government data released on Monday showed. 

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was 2.31 per cent in January. It was 0.2 per cent in February 2024. Positive rate of inflation in February, 2025 is primarily due to the increase in prices of manufacture of food products, food articles, other manufacturing, non-food articles and manufacture of textiles, etc, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. -- ANI

