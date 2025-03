14:20





Trump's comments come after he announced last week that Ukraine had accepted a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire, putting the ball in Russia's court as to whether it would accept his proposal to swiftly end the war.





Read the report here.

Negotiators working to end the Russia-Ukraine war have already discussed "dividing up certain assets," US President Donald Trump said Sunday as he announced he planned to speak to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.