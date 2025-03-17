HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump shares Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman

Mon, 17 March 2025
Share:
13:36
image
US President Donald Trump on Monday shared a video link of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with US-based popular podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman on his social media platform Truth Social.

During the interaction lasting over three hours, Modi on Sunday said he and Trump connect well as both put their respective countries first and asserted that their mutual trust remained unshaken even when the Republican leader was out of office during Joe Biden's presidency. 

Asked what he likes about Trump, Modi recalled that during his first term, Trump ignored security protocol and agreed to his request to take a lap around the stadium hosting the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston. "I was touched by his courage and his trust in me," he said, noting that Trump conveyed similar courage following the assassination attempt on him during the presidential campaign. 

Modi said that Trump believes in "America First", and his motto is "nation first" or "India first". He added that this similar spirit makes them connect well. Without referring to the trade issues involving the two countries, Modi, while speaking of his recent meeting with the US president and his colleagues, noted that Trump seems far more prepared with a clear roadmap and has put together a strong team in his second term. 

The prime minister also lauded Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and described himself as a peacemaker who has nudged both Russian and Ukrainian leaders to come to the negotiating table. In the podcast, Modi also opened up on a host of foreign affairs issues and touched on various aspects of his life journey. 

Fridman, who moved to the US from Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union, started his podcast in 2018 which was originally titled the Artificial Intelligence Podcast but the name changed to Lex Fridman Podcast in 2020. Guests on his podcast include Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, SpaceX founder Elon Musk, American businessman Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump shares Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman
LIVE! Trump shares Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman

HC discharges Adanis in market regulations violation case
HC discharges Adanis in market regulations violation case

The Bombay High Court discharged Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Managing Director Rajesh Adani from a case of alleged violations of market regulations involving nearly Rs 388 crore. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO)...

Indian Student fled US as immigration agents came knocking
Indian Student fled US as immigration agents came knocking

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian student at Columbia University, has left the United States after her student visa was revoked over allegations of supporting Hamas. Srinivasan, a PhD student in Urban Planning, claims her visa was revoked...

Orry booked for drinking near Vaishno Devi shrine
Orry booked for drinking near Vaishno Devi shrine

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, and seven others were booked for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The FIR was registered for violating...

This is when Sunita Williams will return to Earth
This is when Sunita Williams will return to Earth

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, stranded at the International Space Station for over nine months, will return to Earth on Tuesday evening, NASA announced in a statement.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD