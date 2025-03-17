HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Terrorist killed in gunfight with security forces in JK's Kupwara

Mon, 17 March 2025
12:44
An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Zachaldara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday, officials here said. 

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Krumhoora village in Zachaldara following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials said. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire towards the security forces' positions. 

One terrorist was killed in retaliatory firing and some arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot, they said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist were yet to be ascertained. PTI

