Nagpur protest against Aurangzeb tomb turns violent

Mon, 17 March 2025
21:43
File image
Tension gripped central Nagpur on Monday when stones were hurled at the police during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, leaving four persons injured, officials said. 

The police fired tear gas shells and resorted to cane-charge to disperse the mob in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas. 

Violence also reportedly spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon, officials said. 

Officials said the Chitnish Park to Shukrawari Talao road belt was most affected by violence as per the preliminary information, where some four-wheelers were set afire by rioters. Stones were also thrown at the homes of residents. 

The police are trying to disperse mobs believed to be in thousands. 

The trouble began late afternoon shortly after Bajrang Dal members demonstrated near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal area. 

Videos of the Bajrang Dal demonstration quickly went viral on social media, leading to outrage among members of the Muslim community. 

A complaint was lodged at Ganeshpeth police station in the evening. 

Following the complaint, a large number of Muslim community members started gathering in various parts of the city, including Mahal, Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Chitanvis Park, the police said. 

Sensing trouble, police intensified patrolling and summoned additional security forces to maintain law and order. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC gives 3 months to Centre for northeast delimitation
LIVE! SC gives 3 months to Centre for northeast delimitation

Global intel chiefs meet in Delhi; focus on terrorism
Global intel chiefs meet in Delhi; focus on terrorism

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held bilateral talks with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and chaired a conclave of top global intelligence chiefs focusing on strengthening cooperation in confronting...

SC allows RG Kar doc's parents to pursue further probe
SC allows RG Kar doc's parents to pursue further probe

The Supreme Court has allowed the parents of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim to pursue their plea for a further court-monitored CBI probe into the incident before the Calcutta High Court. The parents had expressed...

Tight security for Aurangzeb's grave amid removal calls
Tight security for Aurangzeb's grave amid removal calls

Following calls for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave, authorities in Maharashtra, India, have increased security at the site. Visitors are now required to show identification before entering. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad...

Sudhir Ghosh: The MP Who Foresaw Quad
Sudhir Ghosh: The MP Who Foresaw Quad

After the 1962 War with China, there was a demand to forge greater defence cooperation between India and the West.One such voice was that of Sudhir Ghosh, a distinguished MP, to tie up strategic cooperation with the USA immediately after...

