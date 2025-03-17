Nagpur protest against Aurangzeb tomb turns violent

21:43

The police fired tear gas shells and resorted to cane-charge to disperse the mob in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas.





Violence also reportedly spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon, officials said.





Officials said the Chitnish Park to Shukrawari Talao road belt was most affected by violence as per the preliminary information, where some four-wheelers were set afire by rioters. Stones were also thrown at the homes of residents.





The police are trying to disperse mobs believed to be in thousands.





The trouble began late afternoon shortly after Bajrang Dal members demonstrated near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal area.





Videos of the Bajrang Dal demonstration quickly went viral on social media, leading to outrage among members of the Muslim community.





A complaint was lodged at Ganeshpeth police station in the evening.





Following the complaint, a large number of Muslim community members started gathering in various parts of the city, including Mahal, Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Chitanvis Park, the police said.





Sensing trouble, police intensified patrolling and summoned additional security forces to maintain law and order. -- PTI

