Telangana tunnel collapse: 7 still trapped after 24 days

The officials were trying to expedite the search operation at the 'D1 and D2' points identified for possible human presence by increasing the number of rescue personnel. Personnel from South Central Railway, NDRF, SDRF, state-run miner Singareni Collieries, rat miners and others were carrying out the search operation with the necessary equipment, an official release said on Sunday. It said advanced technologies are being used in the search operation and inputs from experts of different fields are also being taken, it said.





The body of Gurpreet Singh, who worked as a TBM operator, was recovered on March 9 and handed over to his family members in Punjab. Seven others are still trapped inside the tunnel.

The search operation to locate seven persons trapped inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel in Nagarkurnool continued at a rapid pace on the 24th day on Monday.