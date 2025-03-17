Starbucks ordered to pay $50 million to delivery driver burned by hot beverage

13:07





Michael Garcia was picking up drinks at a drive-through in Los Angeles when he "suffered severe burns, disfigurement, and debilitating nerve damage to his genitals when hot drinks ultimately spilled" onto his lap, according to the lawsuit filed in California Superior Court in 2020. The lawsuit accused Starbucks of breaching its duty of care by failing to secure the lid.





A jury in California on Friday ordered Starbucks to pay $50 million in damages to a delivery driver who was severely burned by an improperly secured lid on hot beverages.