SC gives 3 months to Centre for northeast delimitation

Mon, 17 March 2025
20:43
The Supreme Court on Monday granted three months to the Centre for carrying out the delimitation exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Assam. 

A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna noted the request of Centre's solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who sought some more time. 

The bench then deferred the hearing to July 21 and asked the Centre to do the needful within three months. 

The top court had previously raised concerns over the delay in carrying out the delimitation exercise in these states despite a 2020 presidential order rescinding the deferment of the process. 

"Once the president rescinds the notification, that is enough to proceed with the delimitation exercise. Where does the government come in?" the bench asked as it told the Centre's counsel to seek instructions. 

The Centre said while consultations were underway for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, the ongoing violence in Manipur made the situation unconducive. 

The bench was hearing a plea filed by "Delimitation Demand Committee for the State of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur & Nagaland in North East India". 

The plea sought immediate implementation of the delimitation exercise in these states. 

Advocate G Gangmei, representing the petitioner, had said the President's 2020 order made the exercise legally mandatory. -- PTI

