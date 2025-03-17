'Quota for Muslim contractors in K'taka unconstitutional'

15:16

The Siddaramaiah govt has instituted a 4% reservation





Earlier on Friday, the Cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act, reserving 4 per cent of contracts in (civil) works valued up to Rs 2 crore and goods/services contracts up to Rs 1 crore for the Muslims.





The BJP firmly opposes the proposed unconstitutional move and demands that Siddaramaiah government immediately roll back the proposed unconstitutional misadventure, BJP MP Tajasvi Surya, who represents Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat, told a press conference at the party headquarters here.





He alleged Chief Minister Siddharamiah-led government's decision was a calculated move to appease the Muslims at the direction and patronage of the Congress top most leadership, most particularly Rahul Gandhi. "This patently unconstitutional prima facie illegal act will be challenged in the court. The BJP will fight against the move inside the assembly and outside on the streets. We will raise the issue in Parliament also and protest against this outside Parliament," Surya said.





The BJP MP said the Karnataka government's move is a threat to national integrity, unity and sovereignty. "We will fight and oppose this inside the courtroom. We will take the fight to people in Karnataka. Until and unless, the unconstitutional move is rolled back, the BJP's fight will continue," he added. PTI

The BJP on Monday termed as an unconstitutional misadventure the Karnataka government's proposal to provide 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in government contracts and said it will fight against the move across all levels and even challenge it in the court until it is rolled back.