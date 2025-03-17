HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No limits to India-US cooperation: Tulsi Gabbard

Mon, 17 March 2025
Share:
16:17
Tulsi Gabbard. File pic
Tulsi Gabbard. File pic
Citing the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, US Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard on Monday said there's no limit to cooperation between India and the United States. 

"I think there's not really any bounds to where the United States and India are looking to cooperate," said Gabbard, who is on a visit to India. India and the United States have been actively collaborating to expand capabilities in AI and diversify supply chains for critical technologies. A key pillar of this partnership is the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), a strategic framework covering areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and wireless telecommunications. The initiative aims to strengthen technological ties between the two nations, ensuring resilience in critical sectors.

India and the United States had agreed to establish the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in 2022 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to the United States. The first iCET meeting was held in Washington, DC in January 2023 and the second was held in June 2024 in New Delhi.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maharana Pratap's descendant dies in Udaipur
LIVE! Maharana Pratap's descendant dies in Udaipur

Cong leader calls Fadnavis Aurangzeb, sparks row
Cong leader calls Fadnavis Aurangzeb, sparks row

The ruling Mahayuti members in both houses of the Maharashtra legislature condemned state Congress head Harshvardhan Sapkal's remarks comparing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and demanded strict action...

Sonia, Mamata got in touch with my wife, reveals Veep
Sonia, Mamata got in touch with my wife, reveals Veep

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed gratitude to several leaders, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for their concern and well wishes after he was hospitalized for...

'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'
'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'

'BSP will remain a player, but only a marginal player, as long as the BJP is extremely dominant in North India politics.'

Manipur violence cases to be tried in Guwahati: SC
Manipur violence cases to be tried in Guwahati: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said the trial of the Manipur ethnic violence cases, probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, would be conducted in Guwahati, Assam, where it was transferred to earlier.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD