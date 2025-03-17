No limits to India-US cooperation: Tulsi Gabbard

16:17

Tulsi Gabbard. File pic





"I think there's not really any bounds to where the United States and India are looking to cooperate," said Gabbard, who is on a visit to India. India and the United States have been actively collaborating to expand capabilities in AI and diversify supply chains for critical technologies. A key pillar of this partnership is the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), a strategic framework covering areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and wireless telecommunications. The initiative aims to strengthen technological ties between the two nations, ensuring resilience in critical sectors.





India and the United States had agreed to establish the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in 2022 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to the United States. The first iCET meeting was held in Washington, DC in January 2023 and the second was held in June 2024 in New Delhi.

Citing the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, US Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard on Monday said there's no limit to cooperation between India and the United States.