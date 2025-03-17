HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi presents Maha Kumbh's jal to Tulsi Gabbard

Mon, 17 March 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States' director of National Intelligence  Tulsi Gabbard in the national capital on Monday evening and presented her a vase containing jal (holy water) from the recently concluded Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. 

Gabbard is in India as part of her multi-nation visit. 

The Asia leg of her trip will conclude with an address on March 18 at the Raisina Dialogue, a multinational gathering of security officials in Delhi, to which PM Modi invited her. 

The meeting with the Prime Minister followed a discussion with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, where Singh raised concerns over anti-India activities conducted by the banned Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in the US. 

According to sources, India expressed its concerns and asked the US Director of National Intelligence to take strong action against the unlawful organisation. 

They also discussed key aspects of defence cooperation and intelligence sharing between the two nations. 

Notably, SFJ has been designated as an unlawful association by India. According to sources, India expressed its concerns and urged the US Director of National Intelligence to take strong action against the group. -- ANI

