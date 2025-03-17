Modi joins Truth Social, posts first messages

20:52





This is yet another indication of the close bond between President Trump and PM Modi.





Modi joined Truth Social when President Trump himself shared the link to PM Modi's historic podcast with Lex Fridman.





In a post on his Truth Social account, PM Modi wrote, "Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come."





In another post, Modi thanked US President Donald Trump after he shared his podcast link with Lex Fridman on his Truth Social platform.





"Thank you, my friend, President Trump. I've covered a wide range of topics, including my life journey, India's civilisational outlook, global issues and more," Modi wrote on Truth Social.





Earlier in the day, PM Modi, along with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, attended the Raisina Dialogue2025 in Delhi. -- ANI

