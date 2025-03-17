Manipur: Prohibitory orders imposed in Churachandpur

18:16

File image





According to the additional district magistrate, the prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023.





"Whereas reports have been received from the superintendent of police, Churachandpur, indicating a serious apprehension of a breach of law and order in the district, which is likely to disturb peace and tranquillity among different communities and may lead to damage to life and public property," the order stated.





To prevent further escalation, unauthorised processions or unlawful assemblies of five or more people have been banned, along with the carrying of weapons, including sticks, rods and stones, it added.





Throughout the day, protesters attempted to enforce a shutdown, urging shops to close immediately.





Groups of men patrolled the streets with sticks, while clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities led to stone pelting in multiple areas of the district headquarters.





Central security forces intervened, firing gunshots in the air to disperse mobs, officials said. -- PTI

Manipur's Churachandpur administration on Monday imposed prohibitory orders across the district following clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities, a day after a Hmar tribal leader was assaulted amidst demands from the community to identify the perpetrators, the police said.