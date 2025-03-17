HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mamata congratulates Kolkata-born academic on being selected for Holberg Prize

Mon, 17 March 2025
13:31
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated Professor Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak on being selected for the 2025 Holberg Prize, considered one of the most prestigious international awards in humanities and social sciences. 

Acknowledging Spivak's significant contributions to literary theory and philosophy, Banerjee said in a social media post that she has also been "charmed by her (Spivak's) long and sustained association with pro-poor voluntary services in some remote villages of West Bengal." 

"I congratulate our Professor Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak on her attaining yet another top international recognition," Banerjee posted on X. 

Born in Kolkata, the 82-year-old professor at Columbia University is an alumnus of Calcutta University. According to Columbia University's website, the Holberg Prize is one of the largest international research awards, amounting to around USD 540,000. It is awarded annually for outstanding research in humanities, social sciences, law, or theology. The prize was established and is funded by the Norwegian government. PTI

