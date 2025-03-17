HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maharana Pratap's descendant cremated in Udaipur

Mon, 17 March 2025
15:51
Arvind Singh Mewar
The last rites of Arvind Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar and chairman of the HRH Group of Hotels, was performed at Mahasatiya in Udaipur on Monday. 

A descendant of Rajput king Maharana Pratap, the 81-year-old died at his residence on Sunday after a prolonged illness. His son Lakshayraj Singh Mewar lit the funeral pyre in the presence of Mewar's nephew and BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and other family members, leaders and members of the Rajput community, and locals. 

Independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati, former lawmaker Randhir Singh Bhinder, ex-cricketer Ajay Jadeja, and poet and actor Shailesh Lodha were also present. 

The funeral procession began around 11 am from Shambhu Niwas in Udaipur's City Palace -- Mewar's home -- and passed through Badi Pol, Jagdish Chowk, Ghantaghar, Bada Bazaar and Delhi Gate before reaching the cremation site at Mahasatiya. Mewar had been battling health issues for a long time and was under medical supervision. His father Bhagwat Singh Mewar and mother Sushila Kumari Mewar were well-known personalities in the region. -- PTI

