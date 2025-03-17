Lord Krishna for soul, Dal Makhani for bowl: Tulsi Gabbard

15:44





Krishna's lessons to Arjuna, said the 44-year-old top ranking US official who is currently visiting India, gives her strength, peace, and comfort throughout the day. In an interview with ANI on Monday, Gabbard took time out from a schedule packed with back- to- back meetings to speak about her spiritual practice emphaisisng how her personal relationship with God is the centre of her life.





On how her spiritual journey and being Hindu has helped her break all glass ceilings, Gabbard said, "Well, my own personal spiritual practice, my personal relationship with God is the centre of my life and I do my very best every day to live a life that is pleasing to God and what better way to do that and to do my best to be of service to all of God's children. And so in different times of my life, whether serving in war zones in different parts of the world or the challenges that we face now, it is Krishna's teachings to Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita that I turn to in the best of times and the worst of times and continuously learn critical lessons from Krishna to Arjuna that give me strength, that give me peace, that give me great comfort through all of the days."





She also expressed happiness about being in India and talked about her love for Indian food.





Gabbard said, "Let me just say I love so much about India. I always feel at home when I'm here. The people are so welcoming and kind and the food is always delicious. The Dal Makhani and anything with fresh paneer is delicious."





Gabbard, known for her exemplary service in the US Army Reserve, has had a distinguished career spanning over two decades. Rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, she has been recognized for her leadership, dedication, and strategic acumen.





She arrived in India as a part of her multi-nation visit. It is her first visit to India after assuming office as the US Director of National Intelligence. The Asia leg of Gabbard's trip will culminate in an address on March 18 at the Raisina Dialogue. Her visit to India follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in February this year. During his visit, PM Modi met with Gabbard and called her a "strong votary" of the India-US friendship. Gabbard also called it an "honour" to welcome PM Modi and said she looks forward to continuing to strengthen the US-India friendship. -- ANI

