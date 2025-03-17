Jio announces 90-day free JioHotstar subscription ahead of cricket season

18:03

File image





Existing Jio SIM users recharging with Rs 299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above plan between now and March 31, 2025, will be able to avail the offer, as also those getting a new Jio SIM with Rs 299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above plan during this time period.





"...for cricket lovers, Jio has announced an exclusive offer for existing and new Jio SIM customers. With just a Jio SIM and a plan of Rs 299 or above, customers can experience the ultimate cricketing season like never before," a release said.





On offer also is a 50-day free JioFiber / AirFiber trial connection for home, it said. -- PTI

With the IPL season up ahead, Jio has announced a 90-day free JioHotstar subscription for existing and new Jio SIM customers who opt for or recharge with a plan of Rs 299 or above.