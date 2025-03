16:29





The Food Index, consisting of 'food articles' from the primary articles group and 'food products' from the manufactured products group, decreased from 7.47 percent in January 2025 to 5.94 percent in February 2025.

Wholesale inflation in India edged marginally higher in February, rising to 2.38 per cent, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Monday. In January, it was 2.31 per cent.