India's exports declined to $71.95 bn in Feb

However, it is up from USD 69.74 billion in February 2024, according to the latest data released by the Commerce Ministry. In the merchandise sector, exports fell to USD 36.91 billion in February 2025 from USD 41.41 billion in the same month last year.





Meanwhile, imports witnessed a sharper decline, dropping to USD 50.96 billion from USD 60.92 billion in February 2024, signalling a reduction in the trade deficit in the goods sector. On the services front, exports rose significantly to USD 35.03 billion in February 2025, up from USD 28.33 billion in February 2024. Imports also saw an increase, reaching USD 16.55 billion compared to USD 15.23 billion in the previous year. -- ANI

India's overall exports, comprising both merchandise and services, stood at USD 71.95 billion in February 2025, declining from USD 74.97 billion in January 2025.