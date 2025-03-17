HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian Railways in sound financial health: Vaishnaw

Mon, 17 March 2025
Share:
17:30
image
Indian Railways' financials are in good condition with continuous improvement efforts underway, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. 

During a debate on the working of the railways ministry, Vaishnaw noted that the national transporter has successfully overcome pandemic-related challenges, with passengers returning to train travel and both passenger and cargo traffic showing growth. 

During 2023-24, Indian Railways reported a revenue of approximately Rs 2,78,000 crore against expenses of Rs 2,75,000 crore. 

Major expenditure components include staff costs (Rs 1,16,000 crore), pension payments (Rs 66,000 crore), energy expenses (Rs 32,000 crore), and financing costs (Rs 25,000 crore). 

"Railways is fulfilling its expenses from its own income because of good performance. ...Overall, the financial condition is good and we are trying to improve it on constant basis," Vaishnaw stated. 

The minister highlighted that Railways subsidises passenger fares while generating revenue from cargo and freight operations. 

While the actual cost per kilometer stands at Rs 1.38, passengers are charged only 72 paise, resulting in a total passenger subsidy of approximately Rs 57,000 crore for 2023-24. 

Vaishnaw emphasised that Indian train fares remain the lowest compared to neighbouring countries. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maharana Pratap's descendant dies in Udaipur
LIVE! Maharana Pratap's descendant dies in Udaipur

Cong leader calls Fadnavis Aurangzeb, sparks row
Cong leader calls Fadnavis Aurangzeb, sparks row

The ruling Mahayuti members in both houses of the Maharashtra legislature condemned state Congress head Harshvardhan Sapkal's remarks comparing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and demanded strict action...

Sonia, Mamata got in touch with my wife, reveals Veep
Sonia, Mamata got in touch with my wife, reveals Veep

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed gratitude to several leaders, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for their concern and well wishes after he was hospitalized for...

'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'
'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'

'BSP will remain a player, but only a marginal player, as long as the BJP is extremely dominant in North India politics.'

Manipur violence cases to be tried in Guwahati: SC
Manipur violence cases to be tried in Guwahati: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said the trial of the Manipur ethnic violence cases, probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, would be conducted in Guwahati, Assam, where it was transferred to earlier.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD