Illegal mosque, 33 houses on Sambhal municipal land may be demolished

Mon, 17 March 2025
19:07
An illegally constructed mosque and 33 houses on municipal land in Chandausi town of Sambhal district may be demolished according to legal procedures, a senior official said on Monday. 

The Sambhal district has been tense since riots broke out on November 24 last year during protests against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. 

The mosque has been at the centre of a major row after a petition claimed that it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple. 

Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes. 

During an inspection on Tehsil Diwas, Sambhal district magistrate Rajender Pensiya visited municipal land in Waris Nagar under Chandausi Municipal Council and found unauthorised constructions on the property. 

"The land belongs to the municipal council. Illegal registries were done without any ownership. A total of 34 structures, including 33 houses and a mosque, have been built illegally," Pensiya said. 

The matter was under verification by the tehsildar for some time and reports were previously submitted to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), he added. 

"During Tehsil Diwas, we personally visited two sites against which complaints were made. We inspected this location today and will now visit another. Any encroachment found will be demolished according to the law," he said. 

The disputed land spans approximately 6.5 bighas. Asked about the next move, the district magistrate said, "Any structure built on encroached land will be demolished according to legal provisions." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manipur: Prohibitory orders imposed in Churachandpur
LIVE! Manipur: Prohibitory orders imposed in Churachandpur

This is when Sunita Williams will return to Earth
This is when Sunita Williams will return to Earth

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, stranded at the International Space Station for over nine months, will return to Earth on Tuesday evening, NASA announced in a statement.

Modi raises anti-India activities in NZ with visiting PM
Modi raises anti-India activities in NZ with visiting PM

India and New Zealand have signed a pact to institutionalize their defence ties and vowed to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns about anti-India activities by some illegal elements in New...

Only people learning in mother tongue excel in world: Naidu
Only people learning in mother tongue excel in world: Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized the importance of learning in one's mother tongue, arguing that it is key to achieving excellence and that a misconception exists regarding the necessity of English...

'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'
'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'

'BSP will remain a player, but only a marginal player, as long as the BJP is extremely dominant in North India politics.'

