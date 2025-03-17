Illegal mosque, 33 houses on Sambhal municipal land may be demolished

19:07





The Sambhal district has been tense since riots broke out on November 24 last year during protests against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid.





The mosque has been at the centre of a major row after a petition claimed that it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple.





Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.





During an inspection on Tehsil Diwas, Sambhal district magistrate Rajender Pensiya visited municipal land in Waris Nagar under Chandausi Municipal Council and found unauthorised constructions on the property.





"The land belongs to the municipal council. Illegal registries were done without any ownership. A total of 34 structures, including 33 houses and a mosque, have been built illegally," Pensiya said.





The matter was under verification by the tehsildar for some time and reports were previously submitted to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), he added.





"During Tehsil Diwas, we personally visited two sites against which complaints were made. We inspected this location today and will now visit another. Any encroachment found will be demolished according to the law," he said.





The disputed land spans approximately 6.5 bighas. Asked about the next move, the district magistrate said, "Any structure built on encroached land will be demolished according to legal provisions." -- PTI

