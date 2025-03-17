HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hid gold wherever she had...: BJP MLA on Ranya Rao

Mon, 17 March 2025
12:54
A BJP legislator in Karnataka known for his outspoken comments has set off a new controversy with vulgar remarks about Ranya Rao, the Kannada actor facing a gold smuggling probe after being caught at the airport two weeks ago. 

Basangouda Patil Yatnal, an MLA from Bijapur City, made the remarks over an alleged gold smuggling attempt by the actor and claimed he knew which ministers were involved in the case, reports NDTV.

Rao was arrested with 14-kg gold bars hidden in her clothing after arriving from Dubai at the Bengaluru airport with preliminary probe hinting at the collusion of airport staff.

A video has gone viral showing Yatnal telling reporters that all found guilty must be held accountable. "Can someone be defended because they are a central government employee," he asked, referring to a senior IPS officer, the stepfather of the actor.

Ramachandra Rao, the DGP-level officer who had denied any link to the gold seizure, was sent on "compulsory leave" days after his stepdaughter's arrest. 

"There were lapses by customs officials, and necessary action should be taken against them. She (Ranya Rao) had gold all over her body, hiding it wherever she had holes, and smuggled it in," Yatnal was heard saying in Kannada. -- NDTV.

