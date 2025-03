13:13

Bombay HC discharges industrialists Gautam Adani and Rajesh Adani in case of alleged market regulations violation. Adani Enterprises had moved the High Court in 2019, following which they had been able to secure a stay order on the sessions court order. The stay continued during the pendency of the case. According to media reports, the matter involved an unlawful gain of nearly 388 crore. Details awaited.