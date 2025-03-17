HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
FIR against Orry & friends for drinking alcohol in Katra

Mon, 17 March 2025
11:57
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry
Bollywood socialite Orhan Awatramani (Orry) is among several individuals named in an FIR lodged on March 15 by Katra police for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra. As per a press note from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, "Taking cognizance of the complaint regarding an issue involving certain guests who were staying at Hotel of Katra and found taking Alcohol, Katra police has lodged an FIR on March 15 against Orhan Awatramani (ORRY), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina, who consumed alcohol in hotel premises despite being told that alcohol and non-vegitarian diet is not allowed inside Cottage Suite as it is strictly prohibited at such a divine place of Mata vaishnodevi pilgrimage." 

The release notes, "Sensing the gravity of the matter the strict instructions were passed by SSP Reasi Paramvir singh (JKPS) to nab the defaulters thereby setting an example of no tolerance of any such act of drugs or alcohol at religious places which hurts the sentiments of the common masses."

