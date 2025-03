Delhi's BJP CM attends iftar, says boosts unity

17:46

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with minister Ashish Sood during the iftar organised by BJP Minority Morcha, in New Delhi/ANI Photo





Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, along with several BJP leaders, also attended the programme.





"Got the opportunity to share the message of harmony and unity with all the brothers and sisters in the 'Dawat-e-Iftar' program organised by BJP Minority Morcha (Delhi State). Our culture is a symbol of mutual respect, love, and harmony, and such programs further strengthen unity and harmony in society," Gupta said in a post on X.





This was the second Iftar program attended by the BJP leaders after the party formed the government in Delhi, ending the decade-long rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the Assembly elections last month.





Earlier, Chief Minister Gupta, Rijiju, and other party leaders attended an Iftar hosted by the Delhi Haj Committee on Saturday.





Muslims, holding fast during the holy month of Ramadan, break their fast together in the evening at Iftar gatherings.





Rijiju, in a post on X, said that the gathering of Iftar "beautifully reflected the essence of this holy month.





A truly special evening celebrating unity, generosity, and shared blessings." -- PTI

