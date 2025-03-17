China hails Modi's 'positive' remarks on Sino-India ties

20:02

China appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent positive statements on China-India relations," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing in Beijing while responding to a question on the prime minister's remarks in conversation with American podcaster Lex Fridman.





The successful meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi in Kazan, Russia, last October provided strategic guidance for the improvement and development of the bilateral ties, she said.





Both sides have earnestly followed through on the important common understandings of our leaders, strengthened exchanges and practical cooperation at all levels, and achieved a series of positive outcomes, she said.





On Modi's remarks that the relationship between India and China isn't something new as both nations have ancient cultures and civilisations and have for centuries learned from each other, Mao said, "Let me stress that in the two-thousand-year-plus history, the mainstream of China-India interactions has been friendly exchanges and mutual learning.





This greatly contributes to the progress of civilizations and humanity, she said. -- PTI

