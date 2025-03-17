HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

China hails Modi's 'positive' remarks on Sino-India ties

Mon, 17 March 2025
Share:
20:02
File image
File image
China on Monday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "positive" remarks on the Sino-Indian ties favouring dialogue over discord and said that a cooperative "dance between the elephant and dragon" contributing to mutual success is the only choice for both sides. 

China appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent positive statements on China-India relations," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing in Beijing while responding to a question on the prime minister's remarks in conversation with American podcaster Lex Fridman. 

The successful meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi in Kazan, Russia, last October provided strategic guidance for the improvement and development of the bilateral ties, she said. 

Both sides have earnestly followed through on the important common understandings of our leaders, strengthened exchanges and practical cooperation at all levels, and achieved a series of positive outcomes, she said. 

On Modi's remarks that the relationship between India and China isn't something new as both nations have ancient cultures and civilisations and have for centuries learned from each other, Mao said, "Let me stress that in the two-thousand-year-plus history, the mainstream of China-India interactions has been friendly exchanges and mutual learning. 

This greatly contributes to the progress of civilizations and humanity, she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manipur: Prohibitory orders imposed in Churachandpur
LIVE! Manipur: Prohibitory orders imposed in Churachandpur

This is when Sunita Williams will return to Earth
This is when Sunita Williams will return to Earth

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, stranded at the International Space Station for over nine months, will return to Earth on Tuesday evening, NASA announced in a statement.

Modi raises anti-India activities in NZ with visiting PM
Modi raises anti-India activities in NZ with visiting PM

India and New Zealand have signed a pact to institutionalize their defence ties and vowed to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns about anti-India activities by some illegal elements in New...

Only people learning in mother tongue excel in world: Naidu
Only people learning in mother tongue excel in world: Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized the importance of learning in one's mother tongue, arguing that it is key to achieving excellence and that a misconception exists regarding the necessity of English...

'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'
'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'

'BSP will remain a player, but only a marginal player, as long as the BJP is extremely dominant in North India politics.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD