HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Chhota Rajan acquitted in murder of driver of Dawood Ibrahim's brother

Mon, 17 March 2025
Share:
21:32
Gangster Chhota Rajan
Gangster Chhota Rajan
A special court in Mumbai on Monday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2011 killing of the driver/bodyguard of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. 

Special Judge A M Patil, designated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, acquitted Rajan. 

A detailed copy of the order will be made available later. 

Rajan, who is presently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, was produced before the court via videoconference. 

The court informed him that he has been acquitted in the case. 

"He (Rajan) be released forthwith, if he is not required in any crime or case," the court said. 

On May 17, 2011, two men opened fire on one Arif Abunakar Sayyad in south Mumbai. 

Sayyad was the driver and bodyguard of Iqbal Hasan Shaikh Ibrahim Shaikh Kaskar, younger brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. 

As per the police, the killing was committed at the instance of Rajan, who was booked for murder and criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code, MCOCA, and Arms Act. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC gives 3 months to Centre for northeast delimitation
LIVE! SC gives 3 months to Centre for northeast delimitation

Global intel chiefs meet in Delhi; focus on terrorism
Global intel chiefs meet in Delhi; focus on terrorism

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held bilateral talks with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and chaired a conclave of top global intelligence chiefs focusing on strengthening cooperation in confronting...

SC allows RG Kar doc's parents to pursue further probe
SC allows RG Kar doc's parents to pursue further probe

The Supreme Court has allowed the parents of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim to pursue their plea for a further court-monitored CBI probe into the incident before the Calcutta High Court. The parents had expressed...

Tight security for Aurangzeb's grave amid removal calls
Tight security for Aurangzeb's grave amid removal calls

Following calls for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave, authorities in Maharashtra, India, have increased security at the site. Visitors are now required to show identification before entering. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad...

Sudhir Ghosh: The MP Who Foresaw Quad
Sudhir Ghosh: The MP Who Foresaw Quad

After the 1962 War with China, there was a demand to forge greater defence cooperation between India and the West.One such voice was that of Sudhir Ghosh, a distinguished MP, to tie up strategic cooperation with the USA immediately after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD