BSE Sensex top gainers today

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 341.04 points or 0.46 percent to settle at 74,169.95 as 19 of its constituents ended in the green and 11 in the red.





In intra-day trade, the benchmark jumped 547.44 points or 0.74 percent to 74,376.35.





The NSE Nifty rose by 111.55 points or 0.50 percent to 22,508.75.





From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Zomato and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest gainers.

