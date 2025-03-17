HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top gainers today

Mon, 17 March 2025
Share:
17:47
image
Benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 341 points on Monday, snapping its five-day losing streak following buying in banking stocks and a sharp rally in global shares. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 341.04 points or 0.46 percent to settle at 74,169.95 as 19 of its constituents ended in the green and 11 in the red. 

In intra-day trade, the benchmark jumped 547.44 points or 0.74 percent to 74,376.35. 

The NSE Nifty rose by 111.55 points or 0.50 percent to 22,508.75. 

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Zomato and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest gainers. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manipur: Prohibitory orders imposed in Churachandpur
LIVE! Manipur: Prohibitory orders imposed in Churachandpur

This is when Sunita Williams will return to Earth
This is when Sunita Williams will return to Earth

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, stranded at the International Space Station for over nine months, will return to Earth on Tuesday evening, NASA announced in a statement.

Modi raises anti-India activities in NZ with visiting PM
Modi raises anti-India activities in NZ with visiting PM

India and New Zealand have signed a pact to institutionalize their defence ties and vowed to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns about anti-India activities by some illegal elements in New...

Only people learning in mother tongue excel in world: Naidu
Only people learning in mother tongue excel in world: Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized the importance of learning in one's mother tongue, arguing that it is key to achieving excellence and that a misconception exists regarding the necessity of English...

'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'
'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'

'BSP will remain a player, but only a marginal player, as long as the BJP is extremely dominant in North India politics.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD