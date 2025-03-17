HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bill Gates, Shivraj Singh discuss collaboration in agri, rural development

Mon, 17 March 2025
21:56
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, on Monday met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi and discussed various issues, including agriculture and rural development.

"Bill Foundation is already working with the Government of India in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and today again we have discussed which areas can we work together in," Chouhan said in a statement after the meeting.

Chouhan told Gates that India's focus is on the development of climate-resistant and bio-fortified varieties to ensure future food security. 

"Gates Foundation is working with ICAR, there is scope for more technical collaboration in this area," the minister said.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research has developed more than 2,900 crop varieties, of which 85 percent are climate-resistant and 179 are biofortified.

Bill Gates said the agricultural research being done in India is excellent, which can also benefit the rest of the world.

The minister further said there are huge possibilities to further deepen the partnership between India and the Gates Foundation, especially in the field of digital agriculture, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and climate-friendly agricultural techniques. -- PTI

