HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Arvind Singh Mewar cremated

Mon, 17 March 2025
Share:
17:00
Arvind Singh Mewar
Arvind Singh Mewar
The last rites of Arvind Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar and chairman of the HRH Group of Hotels, was performed at Mahasatiya in Udaipur on Monday. 

A descendant of Rajput king Maharana Pratap, the 81-year-old died at his residence on Sunday after a prolonged illness. His son Lakshayraj Singh Mewar lit the funeral pyre in the presence of Mewar's nephew and BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and other family members, leaders and members of the Rajput community, and locals. 

Independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati, former lawmaker Randhir Singh Bhinder, ex-cricketer Ajay Jadeja, and poet and actor Shailesh Lodha were also present. 

The funeral procession began around 11 am from Shambhu Niwas in Udaipur's City Palace -- Mewar's home -- and passed through Badi Pol, Jagdish Chowk, Ghantaghar, Bada Bazaar and Delhi Gate before reaching the cremation site at Mahasatiya. Mewar had been battling health issues for a long time and was under medical supervision. His father Bhagwat Singh Mewar and mother Sushila Kumari Mewar were well-known personalities in the region. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maharana Pratap's descendant dies in Udaipur
LIVE! Maharana Pratap's descendant dies in Udaipur

Cong leader calls Fadnavis Aurangzeb, sparks row
Cong leader calls Fadnavis Aurangzeb, sparks row

The ruling Mahayuti members in both houses of the Maharashtra legislature condemned state Congress head Harshvardhan Sapkal's remarks comparing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and demanded strict action...

Sonia, Mamata got in touch with my wife, reveals Veep
Sonia, Mamata got in touch with my wife, reveals Veep

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed gratitude to several leaders, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for their concern and well wishes after he was hospitalized for...

'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'
'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'

'BSP will remain a player, but only a marginal player, as long as the BJP is extremely dominant in North India politics.'

Manipur violence cases to be tried in Guwahati: SC
Manipur violence cases to be tried in Guwahati: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said the trial of the Manipur ethnic violence cases, probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, would be conducted in Guwahati, Assam, where it was transferred to earlier.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD