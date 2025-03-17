HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

12 Punjab cops suspended for beating Army officer, son over parking issue

Mon, 17 March 2025
Share:
20:05
File image
File image
The Punjab police on Monday suspended 12 police officials in Patiala and also initiated departmental inquiries against them after they allegedly thrashed an Army Colonel and his son here over a car parking issue. 

The suspended police officials are in the rank of inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables and constables. 

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated and will be completed within 45 days, said Patiala senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh.

The alleged attack took place on the intervening night of March 13 and 14, when Colonel Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son reached a roadside restaurant near Government Rajindra Hospital Patiala.

Jaswinder Bath, wife of Colonel Pushpinder Bath, said when they were standing outside the car and having food, some police officials, who were in civil dress, reached the spot and asked the Colonel to remove his vehicle as they had to park theirs.

"When my husband objected to their language, one of them punched him. Later, all the police personnel thrashed my husband and my son," said Jaswinder.

She alleged that her husband and son were beaten using baseball bats and sharp-edged weapons, because of which the colonel's arm was broken, and her son suffered a long cut on his head.

Terming it as a sad incident, the SSP said, "We deeply regret it, and we seek an apology for the same."

"Both the parties have issued their statements. We will also involve independent witnesses in the matter," the SSP added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC gives 3 months to Centre for northeast delimitation
LIVE! SC gives 3 months to Centre for northeast delimitation

Global intel chiefs meet in Delhi; focus on terrorism
Global intel chiefs meet in Delhi; focus on terrorism

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held bilateral talks with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and chaired a conclave of top global intelligence chiefs focusing on strengthening cooperation in confronting...

SC allows RG Kar doc's parents to pursue further probe
SC allows RG Kar doc's parents to pursue further probe

The Supreme Court has allowed the parents of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim to pursue their plea for a further court-monitored CBI probe into the incident before the Calcutta High Court. The parents had expressed...

Tight security for Aurangzeb's grave amid removal calls
Tight security for Aurangzeb's grave amid removal calls

Following calls for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave, authorities in Maharashtra, India, have increased security at the site. Visitors are now required to show identification before entering. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad...

Sudhir Ghosh: The MP Who Foresaw Quad
Sudhir Ghosh: The MP Who Foresaw Quad

After the 1962 War with China, there was a demand to forge greater defence cooperation between India and the West.One such voice was that of Sudhir Ghosh, a distinguished MP, to tie up strategic cooperation with the USA immediately after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD