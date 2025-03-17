12 Punjab cops suspended for beating Army officer, son over parking issue

20:05

The suspended police officials are in the rank of inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables and constables.





A departmental inquiry has also been initiated and will be completed within 45 days, said Patiala senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh.





The alleged attack took place on the intervening night of March 13 and 14, when Colonel Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son reached a roadside restaurant near Government Rajindra Hospital Patiala.





Jaswinder Bath, wife of Colonel Pushpinder Bath, said when they were standing outside the car and having food, some police officials, who were in civil dress, reached the spot and asked the Colonel to remove his vehicle as they had to park theirs.





"When my husband objected to their language, one of them punched him. Later, all the police personnel thrashed my husband and my son," said Jaswinder.





She alleged that her husband and son were beaten using baseball bats and sharp-edged weapons, because of which the colonel's arm was broken, and her son suffered a long cut on his head.





Terming it as a sad incident, the SSP said, "We deeply regret it, and we seek an apology for the same."





"Both the parties have issued their statements. We will also involve independent witnesses in the matter," the SSP added. -- PTI

