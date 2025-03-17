11 YouTubers, social media influencers booked for 'promoting' betting apps

23:02





The case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, Gaming Act and the IT Act at Panjagutta Police Station, the police said.





Based on a complaint that the 11 YouTubers and social media influencers were allegedly promoting online betting applications, the case was registered, they said.





"We will summon and question them," a police official said. Further investigation is on. -- PTI

A case has been registered against 11 YouTubers and social media influencers for allegedly promoting betting apps on social media platforms, police said here on Monday.