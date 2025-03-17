HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
11 YouTubers, social media influencers booked for 'promoting' betting apps

Mon, 17 March 2025
23:02
image
A case has been registered against 11 YouTubers and social media influencers for allegedly promoting betting apps on social media platforms, police said here on Monday. 

The case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, Gaming Act and the IT Act at Panjagutta Police Station, the police said. 

Based on a complaint that the 11 YouTubers and social media influencers were allegedly promoting online betting applications, the case was registered, they said. 

"We will summon and question them," a police official said. Further investigation is on. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC quashes PIL for CBI probe into Kumbh irregularities
LIVE! HC quashes PIL for CBI probe into Kumbh irregularities

Nagpur protest against Aurangzeb's tomb turns violent
Nagpur protest against Aurangzeb's tomb turns violent

Violence erupted in Nagpur, India, after rumors spread that the Quran was burned during a demonstration by a right-wing group. Stones were hurled at police, who responded with tear gas and cane charges. The violence reportedly spread to...

SC allows RG Kar doc's parents to pursue further probe
SC allows RG Kar doc's parents to pursue further probe

The Supreme Court has allowed the parents of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim to pursue their plea for a further court-monitored CBI probe into the incident before the Calcutta High Court. The parents had expressed...

This is when Sunita Williams will return to Earth
This is when Sunita Williams will return to Earth

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, stranded at the International Space Station for over nine months, will return to Earth on Tuesday evening, NASA announced in a statement.

'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'
'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'

'BSP will remain a player, but only a marginal player, as long as the BJP is extremely dominant in North India politics.'

