Follow Rediff on:      
Will kick anyone who talks about caste: Nitin Gadkari

Sun, 16 March 2025
20:24
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari/File image
In strong remarks against caste-based politics, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that nobody should be discriminated over caste, religion, language or sex.   

"Jo karega jaat ki baat, usko kaske marunga laat (I will kick hard anyone who talks about caste)," the senior BJP leader said, while addressing the convocation ceremony of Central India Group of Institutions in Nagpur on Saturday. 

Gadkari, 67, said he believes no person is big because of his caste, religion, language or creed but he is big because of his qualities. 

Hence, we do not discriminate anyone based on his caste, religion, sex, or language, he added. 

"I am in politics and lots of things take place, but I walk my way. If anyone wants to vote for me, he can and if someone does not want, he is free to do so," he said. 

"My friends tell me why have you said this or taken such a stand. I tell them that one is not finished if he loses an election. I will not compromise with my principles and will follow them in my personal life," Gadkari said. 

Gadkari also emphasized the importance of education for the development of society and the country. 

He said that many years ago, when he was a legislator, he helped a Muslim education institute get an engineering college to promote education in the community. -- PTI

