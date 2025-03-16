HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins

Sun, 16 March 2025
Share:
10:07
image
The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal began on Sunday morning, an advocate of the mosque side said.  
   
The Allahabad high court on March 12 directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake and complete the whitewashing at the mosque within one week.  
 
Following the high court order, an ASI team carried out measurements and assessments on March 13.  
"The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal began on Sunday," Shakeel Warsi, an advocate representing the mosque side in the Sambhal district court said.  
 
Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque here. Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins
LIVE! Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins

DGP stepfather of Ranya Rao sent on compulsory leave
DGP stepfather of Ranya Rao sent on compulsory leave

Kannada actress Ranya Rao's stepfather, Director General of Police Ramchandra Rao, has been sent on compulsory leave.

PIX: Harmanpreet, Sciver-Brunt power MI to WPL title!
PIX: Harmanpreet, Sciver-Brunt power MI to WPL title!

Harmanpreet Kaur's quickfire fifty and Nat Sciver-Brunt's fine all-round showing lifted Mumbai Indians to their second Women's Premier League title.

I was beaten up, jailed in Assam, recalls Amit Shah
I was beaten up, jailed in Assam, recalls Amit Shah

Recalling his detention during Hiteshwar Saikia's tenure as Assam Chief Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that during the Congress government in Assam, he was beaten up and had jail food for seven days in the state.

BJP asks Rahul to explain 'frequent' Vietnam visits
BJP asks Rahul to explain 'frequent' Vietnam visits

The BJP has launched a fresh attack on Rahul Gandhi, questioning his frequent visits to Vietnam. The party's leaders have accused him of spending more time in the Southeast Asian country than his constituency and have demanded an...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD