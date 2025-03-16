HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two priests held for attacking temple accountant in Hyderabad

Sun, 16 March 2025
15:53
File image
Two priests were arrested in connection with attacking an accountant of a temple here by allegedly throwing a chemical substance resulting in injuries to him, the police said on Sunday. 

The incident occurred at Shri Bhulakshmi Maata temple at Saidabad in Hyderabad on March 14 when the 60-year-old victim, who is working as an accountant at the temple, was sitting at the reception table. 

An unidentified man, wearing a mask approached the accountant and enquired about the temple's annadanam (food distribution) programme, deputy commissioner of police (South East Zone) Patil Kantilal Subhash said. 

After a brief conversation, the person asked the accountant to give him the annadanam receipt. 

While the accountant was writing, the person suddenly poured an unidentified liquid on the accountant's scalp and fled, saying "Happy Holi", police said. 

The assault resulted in burns to the accountant's scalp, face, eyes and neck, police said, adding he was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. 

When asked on the composition of the chemical (liquid), the DCP said it was being analysed. 

The victim requested the authorities to take necessary action against the unidentified assailant accusing him of trying to kill him. 

Based on the complaint, an attempt to murder case was registered, police said. 

During the investigation, police formed six teams to identify and apprehend the absconding accused and the teams reviewed nearly 400 CCTV footages, tracing the sequence of events from the scene of the offence to the location where A-1 (a 31-year-old priest) was apprehended at his residence in Shaikpet in Hyderabad.

