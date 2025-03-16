Student held for namaaz in open area of UP university

17:04

File image





Khalid Pradhan (Khalid Mewati) was arrested following protests by local Hindu groups over a purported video surfaced around Holi celebrations this week that showed a group of students offering namaz on the university campus.





The university administration suspended Pradhan and three security personnel over the incident and called for police and administrative action against Khalid Pradhan, who allegedly uploaded the video.





Circle officer Sadar Dehat Shiv Pratap Singh on Sunday told PTI, "A video of offering namaaz in the IIMT University campus was circulated on social media."





Pradhan was arrested and sent to jail, he said.





On Saturday, SHO of Ganga Nagar police station Anoop Singh said the case was lodged based on a complaint by one Kartik Hindu.





A case has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, he said. -- PTI

The police arrested a student for allegedly offering namaz in an open area of a private university in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, officials said on Sunday.