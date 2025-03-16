Student dies, 28 fall ill after food poisoning in K'taka

18:01





The deceased, identified as Kerlong, hailed from Meghalaya, they added.





The incident occurred at Gokula Vidya Samsthe in T Kagepura village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, the police said.





Citing a preliminary investigation, Mallikarjun Baladandi, superintendent of police (Mandya), told PTI that the school, which has been operating since 1989, did not have a licence to run a hostel.





The management was illegally operating the hostel on the first floor of the school building without proper infrastructure, including toilets for children.





A total of 202 students study at the school from LKG to Class 8, with about 30 students most of them from Meghalaya staying at the hostel.





The school reportedly follows an arrangement where hostel students receive leftover food from nearby events, celebrations, or weddings, he said. -- PTI

In a suspected case of food poisoning, a 13-year-old boy died, and 28 other inmates of an unauthorised hostel run by a private school here were admitted to the hospital on Sunday after complaining of stomach pain following the consumption of food prepared for Holi celebrations, the police said.