Rajouri attack kingpin Abu Qatal shot dead in Pak

Sun, 16 March 2025
19:19
Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Abu Qatal, chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the January 2023 Rajouri attacks, has been shot dead in Pakistan after an assailant opened fire on his vehicle on the Mangla-Jhelum Road, local media reported on Sunday.  

An armed guard of Qatal was also killed in the attack that took place on Saturday night, according to a report in Islamabad-based outlet The News International.  

At the time of the attack, Abu Qatal, whose real name is Zia ur Rehman, was travelling in his black jeep, The News International reported. 

Both Qatal and his armed guard died on the spot.  

Following the attack, the suspected assailant was apprehended, The News International reported, citing sources. 

However, there has been no official confirmation of the arrest. -- ANI 

