Rajouri attack kingpin Abu Qatal shot dead in Pak

An armed guard of Qatal was also killed in the attack that took place on Saturday night, according to a report in Islamabad-based outlet The News International.





At the time of the attack, Abu Qatal, whose real name is Zia ur Rehman, was travelling in his black jeep, The News International reported.





Both Qatal and his armed guard died on the spot.





Following the attack, the suspected assailant was apprehended, The News International reported, citing sources.





However, there has been no official confirmation of the arrest. -- ANI

