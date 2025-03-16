HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon arrives in Delhi

Sun, 16 March 2025
16:10
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in Delhi on Sunday for an official visit to India. 

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, SP Singh Baghel, welcomed him at the airport.  

Luxon will be the chief guest and keynote speaker in the Raisina Dialogue, which will begin in New Delhi on March 17-19.  

Later in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on Christopher Luxon. 

On Monday, he will lay a wreath at Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, according to the media advisory released by MEA.  

During his visit, Luxon and PM Narendra Modi will meet at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Monday. -- ANI

