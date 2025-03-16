HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Navi Mumbai airport to be inaugurated in June: Adani

Sun, 16 March 2025
Share:
22:13
image
The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport will be inaugurated in June, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said on Sunday. 

Earlier, it was set for inauguration on April 17. 

The greenfield airport -- the second such facility in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport -- is being developed by a special purpose vehicle, NMIAL, which is a 74:26 joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2018 laid the foundation stone for the new airport, which is coming up at an investment of Rs 16,700 crore with an aim to reduce the congestion at the capacity-constrained Mumbai Airport, along with meeting the soaring demand for air travel in the country. 

"A glimpse into India's aviation future! Visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport site today -- a world-class airport taking shape. 
Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity & growth. 
A true gift to India!" Adani said in a post on X. 

"Kudos to the Adani Airports team & partners for making this vision a reality," he further said in the post. 

Earlier, late last December, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd CEO Arun Bansal had told the media that "our ambition is to do the commercial inauguration of the airport by April 17". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India, China restoring pre-2020 conditions: Modi
India, China restoring pre-2020 conditions: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized dialogue over discord in India's relationship with China, acknowledging natural differences between the two countries but stressing that stronger cooperation is essential for their mutual...

LIVE! BJP MLA seeks ban on non-veg sellers in Kedarnath
LIVE! BJP MLA seeks ban on non-veg sellers in Kedarnath

Rajouri attack kingpin Abu Qatal shot dead in Pakistan
Rajouri attack kingpin Abu Qatal shot dead in Pakistan

An armed guard of Qatal was also killed in the attack that took place on Saturday night.

Pak don claims grenade attack on Punjab YouTuber's home
Pak don claims grenade attack on Punjab YouTuber's home

A Pakistani gangster, Shahzad Bhatti, has claimed responsibility for an attack on the residence of Jalandhar-based YouTuber Rozer Sandhu, alleging the YouTuber used derogatory language against the Muslim community. A "grenade-like...

'Illegal, un-Islamic': Cleric targets Shami again
'Illegal, un-Islamic': Cleric targets Shami again

A cleric in India has sparked controversy by calling cricketer Mohd Shami's daughter's Holi celebration "illegal" and "against Shariat".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD