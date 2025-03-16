HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MP man complained about loud music during Holi, killed

Sun, 16 March 2025
09:06
Representative image
Representative image
A 64-year-old man died after being attacked over objection to loud music being played during Holi amid school exams in Maihar district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.
  
The incident took place on Friday night in Mankisar village under Ramnagar police station limits, he added.

"Deepu Kewat was playing loud music on DJ (popular term for sound amplifiers) as part of Holi celebrations. His neighbour Shankar Kewat requested him to lower the volume since his children were studying for exams. In response, Deepu and five of his kin attacked Shankar and his family, including father Munna Kewat," he said.

"Munna Kewat collapsed on the ground in the attack and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Deepu and five of his relatives have been booked for murder. Efforts are on to nab them," the official said. -- PTI 

