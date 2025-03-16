MHA seeks umbrella probe in illegal B'deshis' cases

14:30

A senior officer informed that in a recent meeting, instructions have been passed to all states and UTs to investigate the cases of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants as umbrella cases and identify the persons who have helped the illegal immigrants in obtaining documents to generate Aadhar and other documents pertaining to the citizenship of India.





The officer added that in some cases, it has been found that the documents were prepared for the purpose of travel to European countries or the Middle East, and the persons didn't stay for long in India.





The investigation officers have been instructed to also identify the persons who have helped the illegal immigrant in generating documents and make them accused in the case.





During the investigation, it has been instructed to identify the loopholes used to generate documents.





All suspicious Aadhaar cards have been sent for re-verification, which includes scrutiny of the documents submitted for Aadhaar generation. -- ANI

