Man duped of Rs 20.46 lakh by kin on false promise to immigrate to UK

The police on Saturday registered a case against Hasmukh Patel, a businessman, based on a complaint by his relative Pankaj Patel, a resident of Dahegam city, an official said.





He said the complainant, who owns an automobile business, has alleged that the accused assured him that he could send him and his wife to London for Rs 32 lakh and lured him into depositing the money between July 2022 and January 2024.





The complainant first transferred Rs 6.50 lakh to the accused in British pounds and gave Rs 3.5 lakh in cash three days later, along with his and his wife's passports and original documents for visa processing, the first information report stated.





The FIR stated that the accused assured the complainant that he had started the process, and he travelled to London.





The complainant started demanding his money back when the accused did not return from abroad and continued to make false promises.





The accused continued to make false promises and sought more money from him. -- PTI

