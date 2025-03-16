HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
K'taka police seize record 37 kg of MDMA, 2 foreigners held

Sun, 16 March 2025
The Mangaluru police seized over 37 kg of MDMA valued at Rs 75 crore, the biggest-ever drug haul in the state, a police official said on Sunday. 

Two South African nationals were arrested in Bengaluru in connection with this case, the official said. 

Addressing a press conference, Mangaluru police commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated that the operation stemmed from an earlier arrest six months ago. 

In September, police apprehended one Haider Ali in Pumpwell, Mangaluru, and confiscated 15 grams of MDMA from him. 

Subsequent investigations led authorities to a Nigerian national named Peter, who was arrested in Bengaluru with MDMA worth Rs 6 crore. 

Further probes pointed to an international drug network with links to traffickers using air routes between Delhi and Bengaluru, he said. 

Acting on intelligence, the Mangaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested two South African nationals -- Bamba Fant (31) and Abigail Adonis (30) -- upon their arrival in Bengaluru on March 14. 

The suspects were taken into custody in Neeladri Nagar, Electronic City in Bengaluru, the senior police officer said. 

 Authorities discovered MDMA concealed in their trolley bags, alongside four mobile phones, passports, and Rs 18,000 in cash. 

Police sources indicate that the arrested individuals were allegedly supplying drugs to Nigerian peddlers operating in Bengaluru and other regions. -- PTI

