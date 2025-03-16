HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
John Abraham-starrer 'The Diplomat' collects Rs 4.68 cr on Day 2

Sun, 16 March 2025
14:23
image
The Diplomat starring John Abraham earned Rs 4.68 crore net at the box office on its second day, the makers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Shivam Nair, the film released in theatres on Friday and collected Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day. 

Following, it made Rs 4.68 crore on Saturday. 

The total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 8.71 crore net.

Production banner T-Series shared a poster depicting the box office numbers.

"Negotiations mastered, victory secured. #TheDiplomat shines at the Box Office. Book your tickets now. #TheDiplomat in cinemas now," read the caption of the post.

The Diplomat is produced by Abraham's JA Entertainment along with T-Series, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films. -- PTI

